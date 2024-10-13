- Home
- Pakistan
- District Admin Abbottabad enforces section 144 to maintain law and order during President’s parade
District Admin Abbottabad Enforces Section 144 To Maintain Law And Order During President’s Parade
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The district administration of Abbottabad Sunday has imposed a Section 144 order in the region, effective from October 14 to October 19, 2024, with the Primary objective of ensuring public order and safety and restricting several activities during Battalion Commander, Commandant, and President’s parade.
Under the Section 144 order, several restrictions have been imposed to maintain a peaceful environment. These restrictions include all forms of protests and demonstrations are prohibited during this period.
Flying drones and quadcopters within a 5-kilometer radius of specific locations is strictly prohibited, and the use of loudspeakers within the designated limits of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Ilyasi Gate is not allowed.
All forms of firing and blasting activities are banned within the area. Furthermore, as part of this order, shops around the PMA Gate are to remain closed on October 14 and October 19, 2024.
Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, in the notification, has emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating these restrictions. The Section 144 order has been implemented to ensure public safety and prevent any potential disruptions to public order during the specified period.
The district administration urges all residents and stakeholders to comply with the restrictions and cooperate to maintain a peaceful and secure environment in Abbottabad during this time.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar lauds China for helping Pakistan overcome energy crisis2 minutes ago
-
ICT police finalize security measures for SCO Summit 2024, deploying 93% of force: IG Rizvi2 minutes ago
-
As many as 9,787 out of 21,809 candidates take SU entry test at Jamshoro campus2 minutes ago
-
Senator Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for exploiting SCO summit for protests2 minutes ago
-
Geoeconomic shifts demand greater economic integration: Gilani2 minutes ago
-
Kalyar Koli Palic firing incident, leaves four dead, five injured22 minutes ago
-
Widow murdered in women dispute32 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation crucial for effective disaster management: PDMA DG42 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel says PTI following anti-national agenda52 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorm predicted for Karachi1 hour ago
-
EUM orgainzes int'l symposium on Al, data analysis in applied linguistics1 hour ago
-
Ceremony held to sensitize people about dengue virus1 hour ago