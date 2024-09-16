District Admin Abbottabad Holds Open Court In Tehsil Havelian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Abbottabad District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Monday successfully organized an open court in village Rajouiya Tehsil Havelian.
A substantial turnout of residents presented their issues during the open court, prompting immediate directives for resolution to the relevant departments. The open court provided a platform for citizens to voice their concerns directly to the officials, including complaints related to health, education, PESCO, public health, communication and works, mines and minerals, revenue, and local government.
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal emphasized that addressing issues at the doorstep of both urban and rural populations remains the administration's top priority. He assured that all necessary steps are being taken to resolve the presented concerns.
The open court was also attended by including Settlement Officer Asad Mehmood Lodhi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal, Deputy DHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, and AD Local Government Junaid Qureshi, among others from various departments.
The successful organization of the open court was met with positive feedback from residents, who called for more frequent events of this nature. The district administration has pledged to continue organizing open courts across the city, other tehsils, and rural areas to ensure that issues are addressed promptly and efficiently.
For further concerns or feedback, citizens are encouraged to visit the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Abbottabad or contact the District Control Room at 09929310553.
