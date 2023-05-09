UrduPoint.com

District Admin Abbottabad Imposes Section 144

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday imposed Section 144 banning the assembly of more than five people in District Abbottabad with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad's office, it has been made appeared in the wake of the current political scenario, there is dire apprehension of a breach of the peaceful environment of the district.

It was further stated that Section 144 has been enforced on illegal assemblies and gatherings in the district of Abbottabad for 30 days. In a notification, officials also warned violators of stern action under Section 188.

