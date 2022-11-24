District admin Abbottabad organizes Khuli Kutchery at Kokal Barsin

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said that the purpose of organising 'Khuli Kutchery' in rural areas was to solve public problems at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing people during an open court at village Kokal Barsin of Union Council Haveliyan Urban.

The DC assured that his office was always open to the public and all staff was ready to serve the masses.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that the district administration was presenting the issues of the masses to the government institutions by organising Khuli Kutchries in the rural areas so that they can assess the performance and problems of the various departments.

He said that "we are making every possible effort" to identify their problems and solve them at the local level through the members of the municipality. On this occasion, the local elders and elected representatives lauded the deputy commissioner for listening to public problems and ensuring solutions.