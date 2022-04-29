District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist influx during Eid vacation

Abbottabad is a tourist destination and a large number of people from all over the country visit this region to celebrate Eid which requires special measures for traffic management and the provision of facilities to the citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Abbottabad is a tourist destination and a large number of people from all over the country visit this region to celebrate Eid which requires special measures for traffic management and the provision of facilities to the citizens.

Moreover, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr provincial government has declared May 2-6 a public holiday which would also attract tourists to visit.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat while chairing a meeting discussed issues related to tourist arrivals, security situations and traffic management.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad District Police, TMA, GDA, and all agencies to work together and instructed to provide information booklets on all main routes, and highways for tourist awareness.

He also directed to activate of the control room in Galyat where representatives of Police, Rescue 1122 GDA, Communication and Works Department and all other agencies are present round the clock and provide facilities and information to the tourists.

Tariq Salam Marwat was directed to ensure Traffic surveillance and management with the help of cameras at Barian and Abbottabad entry points for which district administration and the police department would coordinate.

In order to control the influx of tourists, instructions were issued to TMA Abbottabad regarding the provision of facilities to tourists and traffic management at Shimla Hill Park. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the district police to take strict security measures at markets, public places, mosques, festivals and other places to avoid any untoward incident.

Female constables will be deployed in crowded places for women in the markets while strict security measures will be taken in mosques, Eid Ghah and churches on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Easter.

Section 144 will be enforced on one wheeling, pressure horn, aerial firing and loudspeaker for the protection of life and property of the citizens. In addition, Rescue 1122, TMA, the Local Government and the Forest Department will work together to ensure cooperation in the forest for the fire prevention and reporting of any situation and dealing with emergencies.