UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Abbottabad Seals 20 Shops And Arrests Four Hotel Owners On Violation Of Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

District admin Abbottabad seals 20 shops and arrests four hotel owners on violation of Coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday sealed 20 shops and arrested four hotel owners for violating Coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government.

According to the details, the district administration has started strict enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs to protect the further spread of the disease in the area and sealed 20 shops that were violating the SOPs and arrested owners of 4 hotels in Abbottabad.

Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat sealed 20 different shops including Snooker Club, Stationery shop, Printing Press, Cloth market and others, the AC also inspected Quetta Pakistan Hotel, Quetta Point, Quetta Ayub, Peshawar Shinwari, Lazeeza Restaurant, Shah Gee Fishpoint, Dhaira Shinwari and other restaurants.

In violation of SOPs, four hotel owners were arrested who were providing indoor dining facilities to the customer.

During the last three days, more than 15 people have died only in Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad due to COVID-19 while up to 14 patients were declared critical in COVID-19 ICU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Quetta Snooker Abbottabad Hotel Died Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

10 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

10 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.