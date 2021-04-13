District admin Abbottabad seals 20 shops and arrests four hotel owners on violation of Coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday sealed 20 shops and arrested four hotel owners for violating Coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government.

According to the details, the district administration has started strict enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs to protect the further spread of the disease in the area and sealed 20 shops that were violating the SOPs and arrested owners of 4 hotels in Abbottabad.

Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat sealed 20 different shops including Snooker Club, Stationery shop, Printing Press, Cloth market and others, the AC also inspected Quetta Pakistan Hotel, Quetta Point, Quetta Ayub, Peshawar Shinwari, Lazeeza Restaurant, Shah Gee Fishpoint, Dhaira Shinwari and other restaurants.

In violation of SOPs, four hotel owners were arrested who were providing indoor dining facilities to the customer.

During the last three days, more than 15 people have died only in Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad due to COVID-19 while up to 14 patients were declared critical in COVID-19 ICU.