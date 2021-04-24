District admin Abbottabad sends proposal for new Tehsil Galyat Bhagan to provincial govt

District Administration Abbottabad Saturday prepared a proposal of Galyat Bhagan as the fifth Tehsil of the district

According to the details, the proposed Galyat Bhagan tehsil comprising 25 Village Councils, 31 villages and 10 Union Councils and the headquarters would be Nathiagali.

UCs Nathiagali, Tajwal, Nagri Bala, Beeran Gali, Namli Maira, Bagnotar, Bagh, Khatwal, Sarbhanna and Phalkot were included in the new proposed Tehsil with 25 village councils.

People from 7 Union Councils have rejected the proposal of headquarters as Nathiagali and said that Harno is the suitable place and said that the masses would be united on the cause of headquarter.

They further said that district administration Abbottabad has ignored the public opinion and point of view on new proposed Tehsil of Galyat Bhagan that is unfair.

People of Galyat have started negotiation to call a meeting for the decision of new Tehsil headquarters at Harno.

Tehsil Galyat was a long-awaited demand of the masses of the region, which was never agreed by the provincial government or district administration. After a green signal from the provincial government district administration, Abbottabad has prepared a proposal for the new Tehsil of Galyat Bhagan and sent it to the provincial government for approval.