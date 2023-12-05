Open Menu

District Admin Abbottabad Takes Swift Action On Price Control Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The district administration of Abbottabad Tuesday has initiated actions to enforce price control regulations.

Additional Assistant Commissioner of Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood inspected various shops to ensure compliance with the rate list.

Stringent measures were taken, including penalties, warnings, and the sealing of two shops, targeting seven shopkeepers for violations.

Under the ongoing price control operations, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, collaborated with the food Department to conduct thorough inspections in markets along the Havelian Railway Road and nearby areas.

The inspections focused on implementing the rate list, scrutinizing for price manipulation, and assessing the duration, weight, and pricing of items sold in packets.

Multiple shopkeepers faced penalties for non-compliance, underscoring the district's commitment to maintaining fair pricing practices.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Price Havelian Market Weight

