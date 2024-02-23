District admin Abbottabad to resolve public issues through Khuli Kutcheries

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Friday emphasized the significance of Khuli Kutcheries in addressing citizens' issues, highlighting it as the top priority of the district administration

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Friday emphasized the significance of Khuli Kutcheries in addressing citizens' issues, highlighting it as the top priority of the district administration. He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery at Govt Boys High school No 2 Havelian.

Khalid Iqbal underscored the importance of ensuring that the problems faced by residents, especially those in remote and rural areas, are effectively resolved. He announced plans for conducting more Khuli Kutcheries in the future to cater to the needs of these communities.

In the Khuli Kutchery a large number of residents of Tehsil Havalian, actively participated in presenting their concerns during the session.

During the session, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal issued directives to the relevant departmental officers to promptly address the issues raised by the residents. The local community commended the district administration for organizing the open court, expressing their support for the initiative and urging for more such sessions in the future.