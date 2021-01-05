UrduPoint.com
District Admin Accelerates Campaign To Curb Covid-19 Spike

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :In light of the new directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the provincial Home Department, the District Administration here Tuesday launched a comprehensive campaign against the spread of fatal coronavirus in the provincial metropolis.

All the administrative officers checked the violation of SOPs on the main malls, commercial centers, wedding halls, hotels and restaurants as well as travel points including Motorway Toll Plaza and various BRT stations.

The Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners sealed and imposed fine on all found involved in violating COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including Khyber Afghan Fast food, Four Season and Dampukh Restaurants, Leather House, Shelton Rezidor, Dilawar Travels and the Muslim College. Besides, more than four hundred number of shopkeepers, buyers, and general masses including BRT commuters were fined for not wearing face-masks in crowded places.

The new campaign has been launched to protect the public from coronavirus besides restricting several localities in the district which are placed under the smart lockdown.

The administrative officers also provided the general public necessary information on precautionary measures and enlightened them about social distancing and wearing safety masks.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, said that the fight against coronavirus was not possible without the cooperation of the public. He urged the citizens to comply with the SOPs to contain the coronavirus spread otherwise it could prompt legal action against them as the administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

