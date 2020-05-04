UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Accelerates Crackdown On Profiteers, Violators Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

District admin accelerates crackdown on profiteers, violators of lockdown

District administration Peshawar has further accelerated crackdown against profiteers and violators of lockdown in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has further accelerated crackdown against profiteers and violators of lockdown in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release issued here Monday.

The district administration has accelerated operation against all those shopkeepers involved in profiteering and carrying businesses behind the shutter. For this purpose a special task force headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan has also been constituted.

The action has been taken on complaints received by the administration regarding the doing businesses behind the shutter in violation of lockdown and violation of the official price list.

In this connection, a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar in the chair. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), City Sara Rehman, AC (Shah Alam), Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Saddar, Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar and other officers of the district administration also attended.

The meeting discussed in matters relating to profiteering and doing of business by shopkeepers behind shutter in violation of lockdown in detailed and decided that Assistant Commissioners (AACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) under the supervision of ADC will conduct raids in bazaars against such shopkeepers to take action including sealing of shops and their arrest for a period of 15 days.

Before any such raids, the officers of the district administration will collect information from such shopkeepers in garb of common men and in this connection special tasks were assigned to especially to women officers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that the directives of the provincial government would be implemented in letter and spirit and no negligence would be tolerated in taking stern action against profiteers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Shah Alam Price Saddar Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

11 minutes ago

Up to 15 Afghan Security Officers Feared Dead in T ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico reports jump in coronavirus infections, bas ..

5 minutes ago

Two impersonators held in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President calls ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.