District admin accelerates crackdown on profiteers, violators of lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has further accelerated crackdown against profiteers and violators of lockdown in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release issued here Monday.

The district administration has accelerated operation against all those shopkeepers involved in profiteering and carrying businesses behind the shutter. For this purpose a special task force headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan has also been constituted.

The action has been taken on complaints received by the administration regarding the doing businesses behind the shutter in violation of lockdown and violation of the official price list.

In this connection, a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar in the chair. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), City Sara Rehman, AC (Shah Alam), Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Saddar, Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar and other officers of the district administration also attended.

The meeting discussed in matters relating to profiteering and doing of business by shopkeepers behind shutter in violation of lockdown in detailed and decided that Assistant Commissioners (AACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) under the supervision of ADC will conduct raids in bazaars against such shopkeepers to take action including sealing of shops and their arrest for a period of 15 days.

Before any such raids, the officers of the district administration will collect information from such shopkeepers in garb of common men and in this connection special tasks were assigned to especially to women officers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that the directives of the provincial government would be implemented in letter and spirit and no negligence would be tolerated in taking stern action against profiteers.