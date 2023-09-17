District admin action against adulterated milk, substandard food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil Sunday said the district administration took measures to assess the quality of dairy products in the region.

This operation involved the deployment of mobile laboratory staff with livestock specialists for on-site inspections.

During these inspections, irregularities were found where dairy shops were involved in the adulteration of milk with chemicals, maintaining unsanitary conditions, and selling substandard milk.

This activity led to the disposal of significant quantities of adulterated milk.

To combat these issues, heavy fines were imposed on the individuals responsible, and a huge quantity of adulterated milk was confiscated.

Furthermore, the authorities extended their scrutiny to other essential food items, including flour, sugar, roti, and various goods. They examined prices and weights, and where necessary, issued directives to shopkeepers to ensure fair practices and protect consumers.

In light of these findings, the district administration has encouraged citizens to participate in upholding food quality standards. They are urged to report any concerns about the pricing and quality of food items, especially milk, juices, water, and other food items to the District Control Room at 09929310553.