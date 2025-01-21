Open Menu

District Admin Adopts Digital Solutions To Boost Good Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM

A monthly performance review meeting on good governance, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Manshera Khalid Iqbal held here

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A monthly performance review meeting on good governance, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Manshera Khalid Iqbal held here.

The meeting, focused on leveraging digital platforms to address public grievances effectively. The meeting brought together district administration officials and heads of line departments.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the importance of timely and efficient grievance redressal, highlighting online portals as vital tools for fostering accountability and service delivery.

He urged all departments to prioritize the swift resolution of complaints as part of their commitment to good governance.

Key discussions revolved around the performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal, "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka," and other online platforms. Progress in resolving public complaints received through these channels was thoroughly assessed.

The district administration reaffirmed its dedication to public service and is holding regular meetings to streamline service delivery and address public concerns effectively.

