District admin advises people to follow SOPs even after vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and AC Latifabad Fatima Saima have advised the public to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated.

The district administration has also launched an awareness campaign for motivating people to be vaccinated as it is the only way to restore normalcy in the district.

The banners, bearing messages, were also displayed at prominent places for providing awareness to the general public and they were urged to follow SOPs even after vaccination.