District Admin, Al-Khidmat Host Orphan Mela And Screening Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The District Administration, Youth Department, and Sports Department of Dir Lower on Wednesday collaborated with Al-Khidmat Foundation to organize the annual Orphan Mela and screening test for orphans and their families.

The event, held at Abdul Wali Khan Campus Qaziabad Timergara was aimed at providing medical care, education, and recreational activities for the underprivileged children.

Commandant Dir Task Force Brigadier Sanaullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dir Payne Muhammad Arif Khan and District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi inaugurated the event.

A medical camp was set up to provide healthcare services to orphans and their families. The foundation sponsors 500 orphans in Lower Dir and provides medical, rescue, and ambulance services during natural disasters.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan praised Al-Khidmat Foundation's selfless service, and honorary shields were presented to special guests.

Trophies and shields were awarded to outstanding performers in sports events.

150 orphan children received school bags and gifts from the District Youth Department.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has been working tirelessly to support orphans and vulnerable populations. With 22 Aghosh Homes operational and 8 under construction, the foundation provides shelter, education, and healthcare services to over 27,000 children ². Their Orphan Care Program ensures comprehensive support, including food, clothing, and psychological support.

The successful Orphan Mela and screening test demonstrate the collective efforts of Dir lower’s administration and Al-Khidmat Foundation to improve the lives of marginalized communities.

