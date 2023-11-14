Open Menu

District Admin, Alkhidmat Foundation Arrange Family Fun Fair For Orphans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Under the provincial government's policy of "Interaction with Civil Society", the district administration on Tuesday in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation arranged a “Family Fun Fair” for orphans and their families at Government Post Graduate College Timergara.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Fawad participated as the chief guest and inaugurated the Fun Fair for Orphans.

Deputy Commissioner along with an Orphan, Principal of Government Post Graduate College Timergara, Wazir Akbar, District Sports Officer, Ibrar Ahmad, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas, District President Al-Khidmat Foundation Advocate Hafeezullah Khaksar, Sahib Zada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Aaizazul Mulk Afkari, Saeed Gul, inspected various stalls.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Health Screening Stall arranged by the Health Department Dir Lower for the orphans and their families.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Abdul Wali Khan and DMS DHQ Hospital Timergara Dr Sikandar briefed the dignitaries regarding the medical camp. Various health tests of orphans were also conducted. Rescue 1122 and Al-Khidmat Foundation also arranged Rescue Stalls at the Family Fun Fair.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion stated that the district administration will extend full support to the Al-Khidmat Foundation with particular reference to the Orphans Program. He stated that Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphans Program is very impressive and philanthropic work. Al-Khidmat Foundation provides the best education facilities to orphans.

At the end, Deputy Commissioner distributed gifts amongst the orphans and awarded shields to the orphans who secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in various sports events.

APP/aiq/vak

