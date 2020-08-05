District admin and food authority jointly inspect Ghazi bazar

KP Halal Food Authority Hazara region and Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Wednesday in a joint raid imposed heavy fines on hotels, restaurants and bakeries for selling substandard food items, poor hygiene and also sealed 6 Biryani centers

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :KP Halal Food Authority Hazara region and Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Wednesday in a joint raid imposed heavy fines on hotels, restaurants and bakeries for selling substandard food items, poor hygiene and also sealed 6 Biryani centers.

According to the Assistant Director KP Food Authority Adeel Noman, during the inspection of hotels, restaurants and food centers they also discarded dozens of liters substandard cooking oil which was being used in various eateries.

The raiding team also collected many samples of tea, spices and sweets from shops, bakeries, restaurants and food points for quality analysis.

AD food authority imposed heavy fines on many restaurants, bakeries and food points for unhygienic conditions, use of substandard spices and food items.

While addressing at the occasion AC Ghazi said that we would not allow anybody to sell substandard food items or to violate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for food and grocery items.

He directed hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food points owners to strictly follow the SOPs of Food authority, maintain cleanliness and hygiene particularly the hygiene of the employees otherwise district administration and food authority would take action against the violators with iron hands.