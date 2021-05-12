District admin and police seals 300 shops for violating lockdown in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :During a grand operation of the district administration and police department, more than 300 shops at various markets of Abbottabad city were sealed on violation of Coronavirus SOPs on Wednesday.

According to the detail, a joint operation on the directives of DC Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir and DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi started at various markets of the city where despite complete lockdown owners have opened their shops.

DC Abbottabad Nadeem Nasir taking the notice of violation through media and personally visited Link road along with DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi directed officials to take strict action seal shops and temporarily suspend entry in the Rehman Plaza, Gami Adda, Band Koh chowk and link road.

Nadeem Nasir while talking to the traders said that nobody is above the law, we will take action against all violators to restrict the further spread of the Coronavirus and save people from the outbreak.

Police also sealed the entry and exit points of streets surrounding the Rehman Plaza, Gami Adda, Band Koh chowk and link road.

The joint operation was headed by the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Ameen ul Hasnat, TMO, TMOR and DSP Raja Mahboob while a large number of police force of Cant. Police Station was also present at the occasion.