District admin announces holiday on 18th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has announced holiday on December 18, 2021 (Saturday) due to local bodies' poll in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Capt (Retd), Khalid Mahmood, all public and private sector schools and colleges will remain close on Saturday.

The decision for closure of schools and colleges was taken to ensure timely completion of the election process.