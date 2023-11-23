District admin announces measures to combat smog

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The administration has announced strict measures to combat smog in Sialkot district.

A three-day deadline has been given for shifting traditional bricks-kilns to zigzag technology and farmers have been warned of immediate arrest for burning crops residue. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal.

Deputy Director (DD) Environment Ayaz Alam gave a briefing, while the assistant commissioners and the district officers of various departments including local government participated in the meeting. It was decided to form 10 teams under the leadership of officers from various departments including administration, revenue staff, civil defence, environment for checking brick-kilns. Each team will be assigned to supervise a certain number of brick-kilns.

According to the Punjab government instructions, brick-kilns which would not adopt zigzag technology would be sealed or demolished with a lawsuits and fine.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said the revenue officers and staff should give a clear message to farmers in their areas that crops residue should not be burnt under any circumstances. The violators should be immediately referred to the police and a case should be registered and criminal action taken. A heavy fine should also be imposed. He said if any information would be received about burning of crops residue from any area, action would be taken against the revenue officer.

The ADC Revenue said that the municipal corporation, municipal committees and Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) should ensure that garbage was not burnt in any area and water was sprinkled to prevent dust on roads.