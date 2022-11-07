UrduPoint.com

District Admin Announces Two Holidays For Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 09:05 PM

District Admin announces two holidays for educational institutions

Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Monday announced two holidays for all educational institutions on account of prevailing law and order situation in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Monday announced two holidays for all educational institutions on account of prevailing law and order situation in the district.

According to a notification, all public and private schools and colleges would remain closed on November 8 and 9.

The district administration spokesman informed that due to prevailing law and order situation of the country the competent authority has decided that all educational institutions (Government as well as private) situated within Tehsil Rawalpindi would remain closed for two days, Nov 8 & 9.

