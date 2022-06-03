District admin anti-encroachment and drain cleaning operation continues

While taking action against encroachments on drains before the onset of monsoon, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem supervised an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) in UC-Mirpur and removed the permanent concrete and temporary shelters on drains from a large area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :While taking action against encroachments on drains before the onset of monsoon, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem supervised an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) in UC-Mirpur and removed the permanent concrete and temporary shelters on drains from a large area.

The assistant commissioner thanked residents of the area for their cooperation in removing illegal occupation and encroachment on drains. He also inspected the ongoing drain cleaning operation and issued instructions to the staff.

Saqlain Saleem further said that district administration will take strict action against illegal encroachers and clear the Nullahs and ravines well before the start of the monsoon. The AC requested citizens to support the administration in eliminating encroachments so that future flood situations could be avoided.