UrduPoint.com

District Admin Anti-encroachment And Drain Cleaning Operation Continues

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 07:27 PM

District admin anti-encroachment and drain cleaning operation continues

While taking action against encroachments on drains before the onset of monsoon, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem supervised an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) in UC-Mirpur and removed the permanent concrete and temporary shelters on drains from a large area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :While taking action against encroachments on drains before the onset of monsoon, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem supervised an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) in UC-Mirpur and removed the permanent concrete and temporary shelters on drains from a large area.

The assistant commissioner thanked residents of the area for their cooperation in removing illegal occupation and encroachment on drains. He also inspected the ongoing drain cleaning operation and issued instructions to the staff.

Saqlain Saleem further said that district administration will take strict action against illegal encroachers and clear the Nullahs and ravines well before the start of the monsoon. The AC requested citizens to support the administration in eliminating encroachments so that future flood situations could be avoided.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Flood From

Recent Stories

Southgate 'surprised' by fan numbers for closed-do ..

Southgate 'surprised' by fan numbers for closed-doors game in Hungary

2 minutes ago
 Timber mafia minting millions of rupees by indulgi ..

Timber mafia minting millions of rupees by indulging in deforestation activity: ..

2 minutes ago
 Javed Alam Odho assumes charge as Karachi Police C ..

Javed Alam Odho assumes charge as Karachi Police Chief

3 minutes ago
 South Administrator announces 50% cut in officials ..

South Administrator announces 50% cut in officials' fuel quota

3 minutes ago
 240 profiteers arrested in Multan division

240 profiteers arrested in Multan division

3 minutes ago
 Bigger issues than tennis on Gauff's mind in Paris ..

Bigger issues than tennis on Gauff's mind in Paris

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.