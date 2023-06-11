UrduPoint.com

District Admin Ask Concerned Authorities To Remove Billboards, Signboards In View Of Cyclone

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 08:30 PM

District admin ask concerned authorities to remove billboards, signboards in view of cyclone

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad has asked the concerned authorities to remove on top priority all the billboards and signboards in view of the impending cyclone.

The directives were conveyed here on Sunday in a letter addressed to the Regional Director of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), the Executive Officer of Cantonment board Hyderabad (CBH) and 3 other municipal officials.

The offices had been asked to remove billboards and signboards from all public places to avoid any untoward incident.

They had also been directed to keep the standby generators ready, which might be required for dewatering the rainwater.

