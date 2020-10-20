UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Asks PKHA To Construct Speed-breakers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

District administration has asked Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) to construct speed-breakers on Tank-Wana road to avoid any road mishap

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration has asked Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) to construct speed-breakers on Tank-Wana road to avoid any road mishap.

The elders of Gomal Welfare Association (GWA) met with the officials of District Administration and submitted an application to construct some speed-breakers on the road from Kaur Check Post to Murtaza Post to save the people of the area from any traffic incident, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The district administration has written an application to the concern officials of PKHA to construct speed-breakers on the same road with immediate effect on public interest.

More Stories From Pakistan

