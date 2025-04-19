District Admin Bans Dumpers Movement On Roads From 7 Am To 10 Pm
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The district administration has banned the movement of dumpers on the roads from 7 am to 10 pm. To this effect, the authorities have warned that the driver would be sent to jail besides confiscation of the dumper on violation of the orders.
In this regard, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Omar Ali along with traffic police and RTA staff here on Saturday made an emergency visit to various roads and checked the implementation of the ban on the use of dumpers on the roads during the specified hours. He also took action against the owners/drivers who were found violating the law.
The Secretary DRTA said that Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has issued clear instructions for strict implementation of the orders by observing zero tolerance for violation. He said that this step was indispensable to prevent accidents, so drivers should follow the ban to prevent action against them.
