District Admin Bans Outdoor Dining After 10 P.m.

Fri 19th March 2021

District admin bans outdoor dining after 10 p.m.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :In view of rising number of cornavirus in the Federal capital, the district administration on Friday reimposed ban on outdoor dining after 10 p.m.

The administration had lifted the restrictions in January this year but it reversed the decision after capital witnessed highest positivity rate during the last 100 days.

The anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures have been further tightened in the city to contain third wave of the pandemic, said a notification.

All the eateries will be closed at 10 p.m. during the weekdays, while for the weekends both indoor and outdoor dining will remain closed.

All the commercial activities other than essential services will also remain closed. Only takeaway will be allowed from restaurants under strict observance of covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, administration spokesman said, "Restrictions on closing recreational areas by 6 p.m. will remain in place," adding that the steps were being taken in the light of the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) decisions.

"The coronavirus-related SOPs will continue to be strictly enforced," he stressed.

