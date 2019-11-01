District admin bulldozes 52 illegal speed breakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against illegal speed breakers in different areas of the city and bulldozed 52 speed breakers on Friday.

On directives of deputy commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, additional assistant commissioner Muni Zahir and Town Regulation Officer Anwar Sadat conducted operation at Chamkani and Budhai by removing 52 illegal speed breakers from roads and streets to ensure smooth traffic.

The deputy commissioner has warned of taking strict action against elements upon its reconstruction.