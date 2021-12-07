UrduPoint.com

District Admin Carrying Out Inspection Of Health Facilities, Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients and directed the officials to provide them maximum possible facilities.

The AC directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure that visitors must be vaccinated against coronavirus before availing of the medical facility.

He also checked the Hospital's attendance register and medicine record, took a round of the hospital's emergency, operation theatre, OPD, and directed the officials to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs and social distancing at OPDs.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar visited Basic Health Unit Rehmatabad and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements, medical record, duty roster and stock of medicines.

The Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan Zeb Nasir carried out price checking activities in various markets of the tehsil. She checked the prices of sugar, pulses, vegetables and other items at different stores and imposed fine on those not selling goods on government notified rates.

