District admin checks petrol pumps' gauge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hasan, the officers of district administration inspected the gauge of various petrol pumps in tehsil Munda of the district.

They also inspected the implementation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and also checked prices/weight of edible items.

The shopkeepers were directed to follow the COVID-19 SOPs and provision of no service to people without face masks.