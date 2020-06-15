UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Checks Prices Of Oxygen Gas Cylinders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

District Admin checks prices of oxygen gas cylinders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid, teams of district administration Monday checked availability and prices of oxygen gas cylinders in various areas of Mardan district.

District administration warns strict action for making illegal profit by selling of oxygen cylinders and patrol on exorbitant prices. Teams also checked price of petroleum on different filling stations and witnessed sale in petrol pumps of Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapoora.

District administration also distributed face masks among people and urged them to follow Standard Operating Procedures and help government to contain corona from spreading.

