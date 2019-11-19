UrduPoint.com
District Admin Checks Two Road Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:59 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, the District Officer Finance & Planning Hafeezullah inspected two schemes of PCC Road constructed by CBOs Aman and Mashaal under the shade of Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) in outskirts of Khazana of Tehsil Munda

Both the schemes were found duly completed. However, there was a sewerage line from one household noticed opened over the road that has caused some eruption of material at one particular spot.

Owner of the house is persuaded to assist Operation & Management (O&M) committee of CBO to make proper arrangements for sewerage.

