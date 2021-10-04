District admin checks vaccination certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Dargai Monday carried out checking of the Corona vaccination certificates in public transport and also inspected the implementation of Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Dargai Monday carried out checking of the Corona vaccination certificates in public transport and also inspected the implementation of Corona SOPs.

He also inspected the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs in the shopping malls, markets and shops of Dargai Bazaar to ensure the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs, Corona vaccination and adoption of preventive measures.

During checking, the AAC fined shopkeepers and buyers in business centres over lacking vaccination certificates and also sealed shops.

He directed the managers of bus stations and business centres for facilitation of only vaccinated persons, otherwise warned them of initiating stern legal proceedings against them.