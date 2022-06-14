District admin clears Board Bazaar from encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The District administration on Tuesday removed encroachments from footpaths and roads at board Bazaar.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi along with Demolishing Superintendent, Capital Metropolitan, Sajid Khan and Traffic Police carried out anti-encroachment operation against display of goods outside the shops and encroachment mafia at Board Bazaar.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed to avoid any unpleasant incident. During operation goods displayed outside the shops on footpaths were taken into official custody.

Further, DC Peshawar had directed all concerned officials to conduct anti-encroachment operation at Board Bazaar on daily basis and sending the violators behind the bars.