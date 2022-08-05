District admin closes Ayub Bridge for vehicular traffic: Lubna Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal Friday said that due to the deteriorating condition of Ayub Bridge it has been closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

She expressed these views during her visit to the damaged Ayub Bridge and Langra bridge along with DSP traffic Havelian.

The AC further said that Langra Bridge was a small one and its condition was not fit for heavy traffic so heavy traffic was diverted from Shah Maqsood Interchange towards Abbottabad and northern areas and a report had also been sent to the administration regarding the situation of Langra Bridge.

She said that in case of rain, the condition of this small culvert Langra could reach a more dangerous level, so the passage of heavy traffic through it could be harmful.

"We have also brought the situation to the notice of the National Highways Authority (NHA) to resolve the issue and those responsible will be investigated, she said."