District Admin Closes CNG Stations To Facilitate Domestic Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:47 PM

In order to supply gas to the domestic consumers on priority in the wake of low gas pressure, the district administration Tuesday closed all Compressed Gas Stations (CNG) for the next 72 hours

The administration notified the closure of the CNG stations from 12 Noon on Tuesday and would continue till Friday noon.

For the first time in the history of the region, the CNG stations had been closed to provide gas to domestic consumers in Summer season.

According to the details, following the instructions of the district administration for load management, the CNG stations would remain closed from June 13 to 16.

Strict action will be taken against the owners of the CNG stations in case of any violation by the district administration.

The citizens can report their complaints regarding CNG-related issues to the District Control Room 09929310553.

