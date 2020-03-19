District Admin closes Manga Union Council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has closed Manga Union Council after the death of 50 years old man from Corona Virus on Wednesday evening.

The district officials said the man who died from Corona virus at Mardan Medical Complex belongs to Manga Union Council and met with people of his village after return from Saudi Arabia.

The Manga Union Council lies between Mardan and Charsadda districts.

The district administration has issued a decree overnight and said," It will close Manga Union Council. The decree states that nobody will be allowed to enter or leave the union council."The deceased person has travel history to Saudi Arabia and returned home after performing Umrah.