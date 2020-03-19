UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Closes Manga Union Council

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

District Admin closes Manga Union Council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has closed Manga Union Council after the death of 50 years old man from Corona Virus on Wednesday evening.

The district officials said the man who died from Corona virus at Mardan Medical Complex belongs to Manga Union Council and met with people of his village after return from Saudi Arabia.

The Manga Union Council lies between Mardan and Charsadda districts.

The district administration has issued a decree overnight and said," It will close Manga Union Council. The decree states that nobody will be allowed to enter or leave the union council."The deceased person has travel history to Saudi Arabia and returned home after performing Umrah.

Related Topics

Died Manga Man Mardan Saudi Arabia Charsadda From

Recent Stories

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

58 seconds ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.