District Admin Collaborates With Religious Scholars To Ensure Peace During Muharram-ul-Haram: DC Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday said that the district administration was actively working in partnership with religious scholars and relevant departments to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office with a focus on establishing peace and making security arrangements during processions and gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal applauded the contributions of all citizens, particularly religious scholars and traders, emphasizing their crucial role in upholding peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram in Abbottabad.

He called upon the participants to prioritize the establishment of peace and cooperation among the citizens when organizing gatherings and mourning processions.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the importance of adhering to scheduled plans, respecting the sanctity of mosques and avoiding sectarian speeches to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also emphasized the significance of religious scholars from all schools of thought respecting the law and cooperating with the administration. SSP Aarif Javed urged religious scholars to establish cooperation with the police and other law enforcement agencies. Religious scholars from various schools of thought shared their perspectives on security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram during the conference, assuring their full cooperation in maintaining peace and security.

