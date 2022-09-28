District admin committed to provide best health facilities to the masses: DC Abbottabad

Improving the health department and providing better health facilities to the people is the first priority of the district administration, all resources will be utilized for this purpose

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Improving the health department and providing better health facilities to the people is the first priority of the district administration, all resources will be utilized for this purpose.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat while chairing the District Steering Committee meeting.

The committee meeting was held to review the performance of the health department where Divisional Monitoring Officer (DMO) Syed Sohaib Shah gave a briefing regarding the performance of the health department and informed about the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized measures to complete the staffing of DHQ, Primary Health Center, and RHC, eliminate general duties and provide facilities and best medical services to the citizens and expressed hope that the health department would perform well, and utilize all possible resources for patients while improving.

He directed the health department officials for the deployment of primary health staff.

In addition to this, the DC stressed the deployment of full-time staff at all primary health centers and RHCs in Abbottabad's tourist spots Galiyat along with the supply of medicines, so that health facilities are available to the citizens in any emergency situation.

Tariq Salma Marwat ordered to ensure the attendance of staff in DHQ, he also encouraged in-charge BHU Bagh, Dr. Nomana Sadiq, for excellent performance and appreciated her services.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions to the health department regarding the upcoming anti-typhoid and polio vaccination campaign so that the vaccination is completed efficiently while achieving the target of the drive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief/Human Rights Sajid Hussain, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MS DHQ Dr. Amir Rasar, DMO Syed Sohaib Shah, Coordinators Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Yasir, Dr. Naumana Sadiq, Dr. Syed Owais Shah, Dr. Farzana Ayub, Dr. Shagufat and other officers.