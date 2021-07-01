UrduPoint.com
District Admin Committed To Resolve Citizens' Complaints: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:33 PM

District admin committed to resolve citizens' complaints: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the district administration was committed to resolve complaints of the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the district administration was committed to resolve complaints of the citizens.

Addressing a 'revenue Khuli Kutchery' here at Raja Bazar he said on the directives of Punjab government, Deputy Commissioners and all the revenue staff would hold 'revenue Khuli Kutcheries' under one roof on first working day of every month and ensure on the spot resolution of the complaints.

The Commissioner listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the field officers concerned of revenue and land record.

He said, unjustified delay in the provision of revenue services by the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would be taken against negligent staff.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Capt. Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner, City, Waqas Sikandari, Sub-Registrar Zulqarnain Abbas and revenue officials concerned were also present.

People recorded the complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide speedy justice.

He said that 'Awami Khidmat kutcheries' were being held to provide direct relief to the citizens and Rawalpindi Division's pending revenue cases has reduced considerably.

