District Admin Completes Preparations For Polio Campaign In Khyber
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The district administration of Khyber has announced the start of a seven-day polio eradication campaign starting from March 2. Polio teams will administer anti-polio drops to children at their doorsteps.
The polio eradication campaign in Khyber district will involve over 945 teams vaccinating more than 230,000 children against polio, continuing until March 8.
Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, a district committee meeting was held to discuss the polio eradication campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hameed, Dr.
Ayub Afridi from the Health Department, representatives from the WHO, police, and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting included detailed briefings on comprehensive reports regarding the campaign, security of polio teams, awareness, arrangements, reluctant parents, and other related matters.
The district administration of Khyber appeals to the public to cooperate with the Health Department teams during the campaign and ensure that their children receive polio drops so they can be protected from lifelong disability, thus achieving complete eradication of polio from the Khyber region.
