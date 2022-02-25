UrduPoint.com

District Admin Conducts 1662 Raids Against Profiteers, Seal Six Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

District admin conducts 1662 raids against profiteers, seal six shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1662 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 188,000 fines on 139 shopkeepers while six shops were sealed.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

/395

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta Taxila Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

1 hour ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

3 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

4 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>