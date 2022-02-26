UrduPoint.com

District Admin Conducts 1710 Raids To Check Profiteering; Seals Two Shops

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

District admin conducts 1710 raids to check profiteering; seals two shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1710 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 201,500 fines on 225 shopkeepers while two shops were sealed.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

