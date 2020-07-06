UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:31 PM

District Admin conducts 480 raids against hoarders, profiteers

Under an ongoing campaign against profiteering and hoarding, Rawalpindi District government has conducted 480 raids in different areas of the district and imposed fines amounting to Rs 110,000 on 74 violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Under an ongoing campaign against profiteering and hoarding, Rawalpindi District government has conducted 480 raids in different areas of the district and imposed fines amounting to Rs 110,000 on 74 violators.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the District Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, cases were also being registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted total 21,959 raids during June while the violators were imposed fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.

The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He informed that under disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 216 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.

