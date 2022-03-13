UrduPoint.com

District Admin Conducts 5211 Raids To Check Profiteering; Seals 24 Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

District admin conducts 5211 raids to check profiteering; seals 24 shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 5211 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last week and imposed over Rs 352,250 fines on 578 shopkeepers while 24 shops were sealed besides lodging several FIRs and arresting 26 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operation to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

/395

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta Taxila Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

4 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

13 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

14 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

14 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>