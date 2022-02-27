UrduPoint.com

District Admin Conducts 6093 Raids To Check Profiteering; Seals Nine Shops

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM

District admin conducts 6093 raids to check profiteering; seals nine shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 6073 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last week and imposed Rs 658,800 fines on 631 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed besides lodging two FIRs and arresting three violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

