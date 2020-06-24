District Admin conducts 653 raids against hoarders, profiteers

Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 653 raids were conducted in the district during last 24 hours and fines were imposed on 90 violators amounting to Rs 160,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 653 raids were conducted in the district during last 24 hours and fines were imposed on 90 violators amounting to Rs 160,000.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the District Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, cases were also being registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted total 17,533 raids during June while the violators were imposed fines amounting to over Rs 5.4 million.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He informed that under disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 201 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.