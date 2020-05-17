District Admin conducts anti-corona spray operation at 202 places

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect different areas, Rawalpindi District Administration has continued to conduct anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas and covered as many as 202 places.

According to a district administration spokesman, the squad of the administration sprayed different areas and several public places of in seven tehsils of the district.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwar ul Haq and the squads were disinfecting various parts of the district.

He said, total 974 inspections were conducted during last 24 hours while on violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), six FIRs were lodged and 26 violators were sent behind the bars.

He informed that the enforcement teams of the administration also sealed 62 premises for violating lockdown orders of the Punjab government.

The DC had also directed the entire staff of the district administration to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added.

He said, it was top priority of the administration to provide clean environment to the residents and also appealedthe citizens to stay home to stay safe.