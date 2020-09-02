UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:42 PM

District admin conducts anti-encroachment operation

District administration, Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III and Traffic Police conducted joint anti-encroachment operation in Board Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration, Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III and Traffic Police conducted joint anti-encroachment operation in board Bazaar.

During operation several persons were arrested for parking handcarts and trucks on road and creating hurdles for vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed administrative officers for conducting anti-encroachment operations on daily basis and taking stern action against those re-establishing encroachments outside their shops.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

58 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

58 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

60 minutes ago

Moscow Says Waiting for Berlin's Response to Russi ..

45 seconds ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Officials at Internation ..

47 seconds ago

Ruble Accelerates Drop After Germany's Statement A ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.