District admin conducts anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration, Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III and Traffic Police conducted joint anti-encroachment operation in board Bazaar.

During operation several persons were arrested for parking handcarts and trucks on road and creating hurdles for vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed administrative officers for conducting anti-encroachment operations on daily basis and taking stern action against those re-establishing encroachments outside their shops.