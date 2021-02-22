District admin conducts anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Monday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation against encroachment mafia on Charsadda Road and Circular Road.

During operation, the officers of the district administration also arrested several persons for erecting encroachments and demolished the encroachments.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan along with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV and Traffic Police conducted anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamardin, Kohat Road.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During operation several shopkeepers were arrested for erecting encroachments on footpaths and roads. These encroachments were creating hardships for pedestrians and causing traffic jam.