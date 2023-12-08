Open Menu

District Admin Conducts Crackdown Against Fertilizers Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 07:19 PM

District admin conducts crackdown against fertilizers hoarders

The district administration here on Friday conducted an operation against fertilizers suppliers who hoard and sell the fertilizer bags on high prices across Bahawalnagar district

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The district administration here on Friday conducted an operation against fertilizers suppliers who hoard and sell the fertilizer bags on high prices across Bahawalnagar district.

According to DC office, the district administration team raided 40 sale points across the district.

During the operations, 3 points were sealed, 5 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs182,000 was also imposed on those who sold fertilizer at high prices.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that 26 cells were established by the district administration to ensure the fertilizer supply at government fixed rates at all the sell points.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Bahawalnagar All Government

Recent Stories

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

4 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

4 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

7 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

7 minutes ago
 Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

7 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

7 minutes ago
Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

4 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

4 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

4 minutes ago
 Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recover ..

Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recovered

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan