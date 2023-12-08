District admin conducts crackdown against fertilizers hoarders

The district administration here on Friday conducted an operation against fertilizers suppliers who hoard and sell the fertilizer bags on high prices across Bahawalnagar district

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The district administration here on Friday conducted an operation against fertilizers suppliers who hoard and sell the fertilizer bags on high prices across Bahawalnagar district.

According to DC office, the district administration team raided 40 sale points across the district.

During the operations, 3 points were sealed, 5 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs182,000 was also imposed on those who sold fertilizer at high prices.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that 26 cells were established by the district administration to ensure the fertilizer supply at government fixed rates at all the sell points.